Eddie Howe’s side return to Premier League action on Saturday after their disappointing defeat to Manchester United in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The challenges for Newcastle don’t get any easier however, as the Magpies travel to a stadium where they have never tasted victory in the Premier League.

Their clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium is also one that could have huge ramifications for the title race and their battle to qualify in a Champions League spot this season.

But what starting XI will Howe pick for the game with the reigning Premier League champions? Will Nick Pope come straight back into the team? How will Newcastle cope if Bruno Guimaraes is injured?

Here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could pick for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe What side will Eddie Howe name to face Manchester City this weekend? (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nick Pope After serving a one-game suspension following his red card against Liverpool, Pope will likely make his return to the first-team at the weekend. Pope has kept more clean sheets than any other keeper in the league this season and has conceded just 15 times in 23 games.

Kieran Trippier The first meeting between these sides will be remembered for Trippier's superb free-kick that gave Newcastle a 3-1 lead in that game. The former Manchester City man will be aiming to impress against the club he left over a decade ago.

Fabian Schar The Swiss defender tasted defeat for the first time this season last time out in the Premier League. Schar has become one of the key cogs in Howe's back-four in recent times and will want to keep Erling Haaland quiet at the Etihad Stadium.