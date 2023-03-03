Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI for Manchester City clash amid Bruno Guimaraes worry: photo gallery
Eddie Howe’s side return to Premier League action on Saturday after their disappointing defeat to Manchester United in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.
The challenges for Newcastle don’t get any easier however, as the Magpies travel to a stadium where they have never tasted victory in the Premier League.
Their clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium is also one that could have huge ramifications for the title race and their battle to qualify in a Champions League spot this season.
But what starting XI will Howe pick for the game with the reigning Premier League champions? Will Nick Pope come straight back into the team? How will Newcastle cope if Bruno Guimaraes is injured?
Here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could pick for the trip to the Etihad Stadium. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.