News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Eddie Howe's response to Newcastle United ownership questions

Eddie Howe has faced new questions over Newcastle United’s ownership.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 8:28pm

Howe was today asked about the relationship between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which holds an 80% stake in the club, and the state after a court document filed in the USA described club chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as “a sitting minister of the Saudi government”.

Read More
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United fitness update on Alexander Isak
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club’s ownership group had had to demonstrate a degree of separation between the club and the Saudi state before the takeover was belatedly approved by the Premier League.

Most Popular

Asked about this week’s headlines, Howe said: “I’ve had very open communication from the day that I joined with various people connected to the board.

"But my conversations with them are all football-related, at no stage has it ever gone political.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s not my area, I don’t want it to be my area. I want to concentrate on how I can improve the team, what tools do I need to do that – and the relationships with those people around me at the football club are very important.

“Obviously, if I felt there was a time I needed to ask a question, I could. But I haven’t done that.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has faced questions over the club's ownership.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has faced questions over the club's ownership.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has faced questions over the club's ownership.

Amnesty International, which highlighted Saudi Arabia’s human rights record during the takeover process, have on the Premier League to re-examine the guarantees provided by the club’s owners before the £305million takeover was completed in late 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The organising body belatedly approved the buyout by Amanda Staveley’s consortium after receiving “legally-binding assurances” of separation between the state and PIF, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, declined to comment on the matter after his on-stage appearance at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London on yesterday.

It was left to Howe, speaking at his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Manchester City, to field questions on the matter.

Asked if he understood why Amnesty International had issued its plea to the Premier League, Howe said: “I’m not the right person to ask.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Obviously, the focus comes on me, because I’m sat in front of you every week, but I don’t think – as I’ve said many times – it’s a conversation for me to necessarily brief on these matters, because I’m not really qualified to do it.”

Eddie HoweSaudi ArabiaPremier LeagueUSARichard Masters