News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
7 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
11 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
12 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
14 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
14 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Eddie Howe's response to Newcastle United VAR controversy – and Alexander Isak's brilliance

Eddie Howe’s reacted to the VAR controversy after Newcastle United came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 23:06 GMT- 1 min read

Alexander Isak scored both goals at the City Ground, where Elliot Anderson had a goal controversially disallowed for offside by referee Paul Tierney following a VAR check.

Read More
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe 'sacked' veteran player – in the 'nicest'...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m not sure what happened there,” said United's head coach. “I’ve got no idea, so I need to sit down, and sort of see what happened – and the thought process.

Most Popular

“I was surprised to see the referee go over to the VAR screen, and sort of make that decision, but it is what it is. I think the big thing is from that the players responded really well, especially Elliot. It would have been easy for him to really curse that moment.”

Isak cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis’ opener on the stroke of half time, and also netted from the penalty spot in the 93rd minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Isak, Howe said: “Confidence is key for any attacking player, and the penalty was ice cool. It was a huge moment for us in our season. It's not easy to do that, especially with the delay. But he put it away really well, first goal was well. It was a slightly unorthadox finish.”

Isak said: "We know it’s a hard ground to come and take three points, and we got off to a bad start, but the team showed good character.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe celebrates the win.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe celebrates the win.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe celebrates the win.

"I think we showed great character, and kept pushing. The disallowed goal didn’t change our momentum. We kept controlling the game – and had chances.”

Elliot AndersonVARNottingham ForestEddie Howe