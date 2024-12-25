Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe is not expecting any favours from rival clubs during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United had two underwhelming transfer windows in 2024 as the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules put a squeeze on their finances and what they are able to spend. A scramble at the end of June saw them sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to avoid a points deduction as they raised just-shy of £70m from the two departures.

Having sailed close to the wind then, the club will ensure they do not come close to breaching PSR rules again with Howe admitting that risking a points deduction is a ‘sobering thought’.

“There is nothing more sobering than the thought of a points deduction in terms of changing what you have to do to comply.” Howe admitted last week. “I think that has been the biggest change in our reality and what we can and can’t do.”

With money set to be tight again in January, the loan market has been suggested as a way for the Magpies to strengthen the options available to Howe, without having to sell anyone to balance that out. However, Howe doesn’t believe that loans are a straightforward answer for the club’s current situation: “The loan market is an easy one to chuck out there and go, 'Let's look at loans' but the reality of those loans is very difficult.

“Who is going to want to help us? Not many football clubs. There were probably a lot more loan options that you could do in previous years before the rules changes. I think now it probably becomes more difficult.”