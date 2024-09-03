Eddie Howe’s stunning best Newcastle United starting XI and subs when everyone is fit
Newcastle United head into the international break unbeaten in all competitions as they sit 5th in the Premier League table. Their win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, whilst not pretty at times, was a statement from Eddie Howe’s side against a direct European rival and one that will give them real encouragement that they can get results, even when not playing at their best.
An underwhelming summer window has passed and whilst they didn’t strengthen all too much during the window, they still have a very solid squad and one that can have a real go at qualifying for European football again. Sandro Tonali has returned from his ten-month suspension and looked good in the minutes he has played so far.
Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak continue to provide star quality in the team, whilst Kieran Trippier - and eventually Callum Wilson - provide great experience and quality off the bench.
With Sven Botman still to return and Joe Willock once he is able to overcome his injury issues, the Magpies have lots of very good options. But just what is Eddie Howe’s best team when everyone is fit?
GK: Nick Pope
Pope pulled off a number of good saves against Spurs on Sunday and is certainly Newcastle United’s number one this season.
RB: Tino Livramento
Livramento will do very well to keep Trippier out of the starting line-up this season. He has done well so far though and made it difficult for Howe to drop him.
CB: Fabian Schar
Schar’s sending off against Southampton doesn’t change the fact he is the club’s best centre-back on current form.
CB: Sven Botman
Dan Burn has been very good this season and Botman may struggle to displace him straight away when he returns from injury. However, the Dutchman has shown his great quality and will hopefully demonstrate those when he does return to the team.
LB: Lewis Hall
Hall still has improvements to make in his game but has shown to be a very good option at left-back, particularly in attacking areas.
CM: Sandro Tonali
Tonali has shown sparks of quality since his return to action in midweek and will be keen to show these more on a regular basis this season.
CM: Bruno Guimaraes
Guimaraes is the captain of the team and is the glue that holds the side together. He has been very good so far this season and will be someone that their success is built around.
CM: Joelinton
Joelinton was brilliant against Southampton and played a crucial role in helping set up Isak’s winner against Spurs. A fit Joelinton will be a major boost for Howe this season.
RW: Anthony Gordon
Gordon was electric last season and can hopefully reproduce that form this campaign.
ST: Alexander Isak
Isak has scored his first goal of the season, will he be able to improve on last season’s stunning return in front of goal?
LW: Harvey Barnes
If Barnes can stay injury free, then he could be the difference maker for his side and be someone that can salvage them points and win games out of nowhere.
SUB: Martin Dubravka
SUB: Kieran Trippier
SUB: Dan Burn
SUB: Lloyd Kelly
SUB: Sean Longstaff
SUB: Joe Willock
SUB: Jacob Murphy
SUB: Callum Wilson
SUB: Will Osula
