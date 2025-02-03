Newcastle United have just a number of hours to conclude any late transfer business.

Newcastle United have had a quiet January transfer window so far, with no senior player joining the club. Unlike last winter, when PSR constraints meant the Magpies were unable to do any business, Newcastle have been able to spend this month, but have chosen to keep their powder dry ahead of the summer window.

However, that does not mean that they haven’t been linked with some big names this month. From Premier League proven talent to some of Europe’s hottest young prospects, the Magpies have certainly had their fair share of transfer speculation - with many of those potentially adding exciting names and faces to Howe’s current options.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting line-up could have looked like if all of the transfer rumours during the January transfer window came true. Would you like to see any of these move to St James’ Park in the future? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

STARTING XI

GK: Martin Dubravka

Dubravka is now Newcastle United’s first-choice keeper with Nick Pope potentially finding it difficult to dislodge the Slovakian.

RB: Tino Livramento

Livramento has solidified his place at right-back and will hopefully be an option for Newcastle United in that position for many years to come.

CB: Illia Zabarnyi

Newcastle United have reportedly listed the Ukrainian international as an option to strengthen their defence - although a move for him won’t come cheap. Zabarnyi has been brilliant for Bournemouth recently.

CB: Sven Botman

Botman is working his way back to full fitness and top form after a long injury absence.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall is one of the very best left-backs in the entire country and along with Livramento, hopes are high that he can be a regular in the first-team for a long time.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian is the type of player Newcastle United will want to build their team around.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali is just beginning to show off his immense ability and why he could be the key to success going forward.

CM: Angel Gomes

The Lille midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and Newcastle United are understood to be one of his admirers.

RW: Johan Bakayoko

Bakayoko netted a superb goal against Liverpool in the Champions League last week to show off just what a huge talent he is.

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak is one of the very best strikers on the planet and will be someone Newcastle are desperate to keep hold of.

LW: Anthony Gordon

Gordon is another of Newcastle’s crown jewels and it’s hoped he has a long future at St James’ Park ahead of him.

SUBSTITUTES

SUB: James Trafford

Trafford has been linked with a move to Newcastle United for a while now and he remains someone that could join the club in the near future.

SUB: Dan Burn

Burn is a very important player at Newcastle United and will be fighting for a starting spot.

SUB: Fabian Schar

Schar’s contract at St James’ Park comes to an end this summer, but an extension is on the cards.

SUB: Edmond Tapsoba

Tapsoba has been linked with a move to Tyneside for a number of transfer windows.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba has been linked with a move to Newcastle United | AFP via Getty Images

SUB: Lewis Miley

Miley may not be a regular in the first-team just yet, but his time will come.

SUB: Joelinton

Joelinton’s versatility means that he will always have a big role to play, even if other midfielders or wingers join the club.

SUB: Tyler Dibling

Dibling is valued at £55m by Southampton and whilst a move is very unlikely this month, it could be one to watch when the summer market opens.

SUB: Jonathan David

David will become one of the most high-profile free transfers in summer when his contract with Lille comes to an end.

SUB: Semih Kilicsoy

The young Turkish international has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Sunderland in recent weeks.

