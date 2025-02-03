Galatasaray could be big players in the final few hours of the winter transfer window and have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Wolves’ Mario Lemina.

Lemina began the campaign as captain of the Molineux-outfit, playing an important role under previous boss Gary O’Neil. However, since Vitor Pereira’s appointment in December, Lemina has found himself out of the team with the 56-year-old revealing following Wolves’ defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park that Lemina had asked not to be involved in the match amid uncertainty over his future at the club.

“I can't bring a player who tells me he is not in the mental condition to help the team,” Pereira said. “He wants to leave.

“I don't know what happened before me, but with this energy and this mentality, I don't need him. He said to me that he wants to leave and he communicated this decision one month ago to the club.”

Lemina has since apologised and made himself available for selection, but he has not been picked for any of Pereira’s last four matchday squads. The 31-year-old’s time at Molineux, therefore, seems to be coming to an end with a move to the Turkish Super Lig closing in.

According to Sky Sports, Lemina is set to join Galatasaray for a fee of £3m. The Gabonese international had just a few months left to run on his current contract at Molineux.

Lemina’s move to Galatasaray comes amid reported interest from the Turkish giants in Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier. Trippier, who twelve months ago was linked with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, has seen his place in Eddie Howe’s first-team slip in recent times with Tino Livramento now first-choice right-back.

Speaking about interest from Germany last January, Trippier said: "I've always been committed to the club,” Trippier said at that time.

“They've done a lot for me and I want to give back. I'm happy here. Was it unsettling? No - because I'm a professional, I'm experienced, and I try to block all the noise out.”

A move away from Tyneside has been speculated again this month, with Galatasaray potentially offering the former England international an opportunity to play regular first-team football again. However, much like a year ago, Newcastle will be reluctant to see Trippier leave the club this month - particularly with their defensive options set to be reduced even further with Lloyd Kelly’s move to Juventus progressing.

Although Trippier’s game time has been limited this season, he still remains a vital figure at the club and in the dressing room. He is part of the leadership group and a ‘valuable’ character that Howe is keen for the group to learn from.

