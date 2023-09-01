Newcastle are set for a baptism of fire on their return to Champions Leaguefootball for the first time in over 20 years as they were drawn in a group alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Reflecting on the draw, Howe said: “It took me a few seconds to process it. You’re looking at it and trying to understand because the draw is quite complex.

“When the dust settles you look at it with pure excitement really, there’s no negativity from us internally towards the draw. I think it’s hard, it’s challenging but I think some great European games for us to experience. Bring it on.”

Newcastle are in the Champions League on merit and have only been beaten at St James’ Park by Liverpool and Arsenal since the start of last season. While The Magpies have been drawn into a ‘group of death’ as it has already been dubbed, Howe believes his side can give a good account of themselves in the competition.

“We’re a tough opponent to face, home or away,” said the United head coach. “We have weapons to pose teams problems so there is always another way to look at it.

“There is no negativity from our side, there is only positivity because we know when we’re right that we can be a match for anybody. I’ve been to all three on scouting missions over the years. They’re amazing stadiums and it will be a privilege for us to play there.”

Howe has experienced all three stadiums first hand on ‘scouting missions’ but never as a manager. They are also three enticing away days for the Newcastle supporters.

It will be the club’s first competitive matches against PSG, Dortmund and Milan but The Magpies do have Champions League experience playing at the San Siro from their previous campaign which saw them face Inter Milan in 2003.

“You can’t talk about Newcastle without talking about the supporters,” Howe added. “They will bring a uniqueness, themselves.

“The passion, the support, the loyalty and the energy they will bring to the competition will be an unbelievable addition to the Champions League.

“Wherever we travel, we will travel in numbers and with huge support. It will be really interesting to see how Europe react to that.

“You think of former years and how well Newcastle have performed in European competitions and what energy it brought the city so hopefully we can see the same again and we can embrace the competition and do it proud.”

While Howe admitted he wouldn’t pay much attention to the Champions League theme music playing at St James’ Park, he is looking forward to European nights returning to Tyneside. “St James’ Park is a unique thing,” Howe continued. “It comes back to the supporters and that has to be our biggest strength.