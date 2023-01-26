Advertisement Hide Ad

And Howe was asked for his message to games ahead of next Tuesday’s second leg, which sold out amid unprecedented demand for tickets.

“I think (the message) to the supporters is ‘same again’,” said United’s head coach. “Their support for us at home has been incredible. It’ll be the same again.

"I don’t think they have to do anything different to what they’ve done, and even tonight, the away support we had was a great thing to see. There was a few supporters left in the stand at the end when I went out singing.

"The support and passion for Newcastle is unrivalled. It’ll be great to experience the atmosphere in the next game. But we need to make sure we use it in the right way, and channel it.”

The excitement ahead of the second leg is an indication of what it would be like if the club reaches its first final since 1999, but Howe’s refusing to look beyond the return fixture.

“My mind’s already on next week, and the challenges we face going into the game and how we can get the players in the best frame of mind to play well,” said Howe.