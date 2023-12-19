Chelsea v Newcastle United: The match officials have been confirmed for the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

The Carabao Cup match officials have been confirmed for Chelsea v Newcastle United on Tuesday evening (8pm kick-off) at Stamford Bridge.

Jarred Gillett will referee the cup quarter-final match in West London. Gillett's previous match officiating Newcastle was coincidentally the 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Newcastle in the final match of the 2022-23 Premier League season at Stamford Bridge in May.

Anthony Gordon put The Magpies' in front before a Kieran Trippier own goal saw The Blues equalise. Newcastle were unbeaten in all four of the matches Gillett refereed in the Premier League last season.

He was also the man in the middle for the 3-3 draw with Manchester City, the 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur and the 3-0 win at Leicester City. Gillett will be assisted by Darren Cann and James Mainwaring with Darren England as fourth official. Unlike the Premier League, there will be no video assistant referee for this round of Carabao Cup fixtures. VAR is only introduced in the competition from the semi-final stage onwards.

Chelsea captain Reece James reacts after being sent off during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea last month.

Last season, Newcastle benefitted from a VAR decision in the semi-final first-leg win at Southampton with Adam Armstrong having a goal ruled out following a check. The Magpies went on to win the tie 3-1 on aggregate and progressed through to the final.

Eddie Howe's side were eventually beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in the final at Wembley Stadium. But they did get some form of revenge last month by knocking The Red Devils out of this season's competition with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.