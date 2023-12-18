'Big boost' - Newcastle United star set to return v Chelsea plus Sven Botman & Callum Wilson updates
Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided an update on Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Chelsea.
Newcastle United could welcome some key players back to the starting line-up at Chelsea on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off).
Eddie Howe's side will be looking to progress to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup for the second season running. But in order to do so, Newcastle will have to do something they haven't since 2012 - beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Newcastle were hit by injury blows to Joelinton and Fabian Schar during the 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday. Kieran Trippier was suspended for the match while Alexander Isak was rested and Sven Botman marked his return from injury as a late substitute.
Isak, Joelinton and Schar remain doubts for the match following scans on their respective groin, hamstring and glute issues. But Howe is expecting to have Trippier back involved for the match.
"As we sit here now, yes [Trippier will be involved]," Howe claimed. "We have another training session but I'll have to sit down and speak to Kieran to see how he's feeling but it's certainly a big boost to have him back."
Schar's injury could see Botman return to the starting line-up for the first time in over three months following a knee injury. But Howe also has Dan Burn, Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett as centre-back options alongside Jamaal Lascelles if needed.
"Sven has done a lot of work," Howe added. "He's rehabbed really well. We'll have to make a decision on whether we want to start him in this game.
"I certainly think from a physical perspective he's done and got the low behind him. I've been really impressed with how he's attacked that and he looked really good when he came on so that was a great thing." Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn have all recently returned to the starting line-up following injuries. Despite previously admitting the trio weren't at '100%', they 'all look good' to start a second match in four days or - in Wilson's case - a third match in six days.
"I don't see any medical reason why they're not able to [play two games in four days]," Howe continued. "It'll be more just the exertions of the games but they all look good to me."