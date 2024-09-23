Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have a new date and venue for the Carabao Cup third-round clash against AFC Wimbledon.

Newcastle were set to travel to face Wimbledon at Plough Lane on Tuesday night but the match was postponed due to an unplayable pitch and flooding around the ground. Now it has been confirmed that the tie will take place on Tuesday, October 1 at St James’ Park.

Instead of playing away, Newcastle will now be hosting the match next Tuesday evening after an agreement was reached between the EFL and Wimbledon.

The Dons’ next two League Two matches at Plough Lane have also been postponed as a result of the water damage.

An EFL statement read: “The original fixture between the two sides was due to take place on Tuesday 24 September at the Cherry Red Records Stadium but was postponed due to extensive flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including the stadium of AFC Wimbledon.

“Following an agreement between both Clubs and subsequent approval from the management committee of the competition, the fixture will now be reversed and will take place a week later at St. James’ Park.

“As a result, AFC Wimbledon’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Crewe Alexandra, due to take place on Tuesday 1 October, will now be rearranged for a later date.

“Further details will be announced in due course regarding the fixture rearrangement.”

EFL rules state that postponed fixtures must be rearranged to be played at the ‘earliest possible opportunity’. Both Newcastle and Wimbledon will be entered into the Carabao Cup fourth round draw on Wednesday evening before going head to head next week.