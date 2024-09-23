Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Erling Haaland is set to be available for Manchester City at Newcastle United on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

Haaland scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City drew 2-2 at home to Arsenal on Sunday. But after John Stones’ 98th minute equaliser, the 24-year-old was spotted throwing the match ball at the head of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes in celebration.

There were calls for Haaland to be retrospectively banned for the incident, which would have ruled him out for Saturday’s match at St James’ Park. But the Norwegian is expected to be available for the match as VAR reviewed the incident during the match and deemed no action was necessary against the striker.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It will come as a big boost for Man City, who sit top of the Premier League with Haaland leading the golden boot race once again with 10 goals in just five matches. His goal against Arsenal on Sunday was his 100th in just 105 appearances since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Haaland has not featured in each of Manchester City’s previous two visits to St James’ Park. He was unavailable for the 3-2 win for City back in January and an unused substitute for Newcastle’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win a year ago.

His only previous match at St James’ Park for Man City saw him score in a 3-3 draw against The Magpies back in August 2022.

While Haaland is expected to be available, one key player who won’t feature City in the match is midfielder Rodri after he was forced off in the draw with Arsenal with a knee issue with reports emerging that the Spaniard may be out for the season with an ACL injury.