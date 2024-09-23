Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester City will be without influential midfielder Rodri for the trip to Newcastle United and potentially the rest of the Premier League season.

The Spaniard was forced off during Man City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal due to a knee issue. It has since been reported that Rodri tore his ACL and could miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

It’s a major blow for City, who sit top of the Premier League table with 13 points from their opening five league matches as they eye a fourth straight top flight title. Manchester City have lost just 11% of matches in which Rodri has featured since he joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

In comparison, City’s loss percentage more than doubles to 24% without Rodri in the side. The 28-year-old has also not lost a Premier League match that he has started since a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in February 2023, an unbeaten run of 51 matches.

City boss Pep Guardiola said following Rodri’s injury: “Rodri is strong. He leaves the pitch in this action because he felt something, otherwise Rodri stays there. He's the best holding midfielder in the world, he is a potential Balon d'Or winner, I would love for him to win.

“But it happened in the first minutes. These games with Arsenal are like that and we have to handle it. We did it. We did really good things."

Man City are also sweating on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian international missed the Arsenal match with a groin issue. Nathan Ake and last season’s match-winner at St James’ Park Oscar Bobb, are already ruled out.