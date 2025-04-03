Why Newcastle United will again hope to be celebrating at Wembley on March 22, 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is when Newcastle United fans will hope to be back at Wembley celebrating.

The EFL has released a series of key dates ahead of next season - and triumphant Newcastle United fans will hope they are once again celebrating trophy success at Wembley stadium.

In a statement released on Thursday, the EFL have confirmed the fixtures for the new season will be released on June 26th for Championship, League One and League Two clubs. The dates for the first round of the Carabao Cup have also been confirmed plus the play-off final dates for 2026 for the respective leagues.

And the EFL has also confirmed the date for the final of the Carabao Cup - where Newcastle United will hope to defend their trophy success. Next season’s final will take place Sunday 22 March, 2026.

Last weekend saw incredible scenes of celebration in the city, fans were desperate to celebrate a sight not seen on Tyneside for 70 years – an open-top bus parade after winning a domestic trophy. The Carabao Cup winners arranged a route from St James’ Park, through the city centre and to the Town Moor where a stage had been erected. Around 150,000 supporters were estimated to be in attendance on the Town Moor and a further 150,000 at the bus parade.

Fans lined the streets to cheer Eddie Howe’s side, who beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley so ending the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. Once the bus made its way through the incredible crowds, the players gathered on stage for a celebration in front of a ticketed crowd of 150,000 on the Town Moor.

What has the EFL said about the key dates for next season?

An EFL statement read: “As the 2024/25 season draws to an exciting close, supporters can now mark a further date in their calendar for the 2025/26 campaign with the highly anticipated fixture release day set for 9am on Thursday 26 June 2025.

“The 2025/26 season will kick-off over the weekends of 1-3 August in League One and League Two and 8-10 August in the Championship.

“Fixture release day will also incorporate the draws for Round One of the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy Group Stage, which will both take place live on Sky Sports News.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed the Sky Bet Play-Offs will take place over the 2026 May Bank Holiday Weekend, from 23-25 May.

The statement added “The scheduled 46 rounds of League matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays in the Championship, with Leagues One and Two playing over 33 weekends, five midweeks and eight Bank Holidays and International Breaks.”

Key dates ahead of the 2025/26 EFL season

Fixture release date – Thursday 26 June 2025 at 9am.

EFL opening weekends

League One and League Two: Friday 1 August – Sunday 3 August

Championship: Friday 8 August – Sunday 10 August

Final games of the regular season

Weekend of 2/3 May 2026

Carabao Cup Round One Draw – Thursday 26 June 2025

Carabao Cup Round One – w/c 11 August 2025

Carabao Cup Final – Sunday 22 March 2026

Championship Play-Off Final – Saturday 23 May 2026

League One Play-Off Final – Sunday 24 May 2026

League Two Play-Off Final – Monday 25 May 2026