The EFL have confirmed a major change that will impact Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A two-legged tie with the Gunners stands between Newcastle and a second Carabao Cup final in three seasons. That semi-final is due to begin on Tuesday 7 January (8pm kick-off) at the Emirates Stadium before the second-leg at St James’ Park over four weeks later on Wednesday 5 February.

Ahead of those matches, as well as Tottenham Hotspur’s two-legged semi-final with Liverpool, the EFL have revealed that VAR will be in operation for these matches and that the referee will announce the outcome of decisions to the crowd for the first time ever in English football. VAR has not been used in this season’s tournament to date, with EFL rules dictating it would only be used in the semi-finals and final.

However, the addition of having a referee announce their decision to the stadium is a new feature and, according to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) is part of their commitment to ‘greater transparency’. Officials in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup will make announcements on decisions if they have had another look at a pitchside monitor or on factual matters such as offside or handball.

Newcastle United were greatly impacted by VAR decisions during their last semi-final in this competition. On that occasion, Southampton had a goal ruled-out at St Mary’s for handball before Bruno Guimaraes was shown a red card during the return leg at St James’ Park in a decision that initially saw the referee show the Brazilian just a yellow.