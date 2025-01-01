Nine players that could leave Newcastle United in January - plus four that won’t

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The January transfer window is slowly approaching and Newcastle United face a number of big decisions to make.

Newcastle United will enter January aiming to have a better transfer window than they managed in summer. The Magpies signed just two outfield players during the window and were unable to get a move for Marc Guehi over the line, despite being linked with the Crystal Palace man throughout August.

The winter window offers them another chance to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad, however, to do that, they may have to sell some players in order to raise funds for new signings. The January transfer window is a notoriously difficult market to operate in and the Magpies face a number of big calls on who to sell and who to keep hold of when the window opens.

Here, we take a look at eight players that could leave the club in January and five that won’t:

COULD LEAVE

Callum Wilson

Wilson has entered the final few months of his contract with the club. Despite briefly returning from injury earlier this season, he has been ruled-out of action again and will likely not return until next month. January will be the last chance the club gets to receive a fee for Wilson if they do not choose to extend his current deal.

Garang Kuol

Kuol hasn’t had the best of luck with loan spells during his time at Newcastle United and the club will be keen to get one sorted this month if they choose to loan him out again.

Isaac Hayden

Hayden is not registered in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad and with that unlikely to change, an exit is the only way he will get regular first-team football again.

Matt Targett

Targett hasn’t featured this season and has found himself dropping down the pecking order. A move away in January could be what Targett needs to reinvigorate his career.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

Vlachodimos has played just one competitive game since joining the club and may be allowed to leave in the winter window.

Miguel Almiron

Almiron was linked with a move away from the club last winter and also had suitors in the summer window but remained with the club. If the club needs to raise money through player sales, Almiron could be someone they look to offload.

Martin Dubravka

Dubravka is currently the club’s starting goalkeeper because of Nick Pope’s injury. However, interest from Saudi Arabia means he may be allowed to leave the club in January, but that move will only be sanctioned if Pope is back fit or a replacement is signed.

Alex Murphy

Murphy was linked with a potential loan move to the Championship in summer and could again be offered a chance to get regular senior football elsewhere. He is needed as cover right now, but with Sven Botman nearing a return, that could offer Murphy an opportunity to leave the club on a temporary basis.

Sean Longstaff

A quirk of PSR rules mean someone like Longstaff is at risk of being sold as any money the club receive for him can be recorded as pure profit and unlock a huge amount of money that the club can spend on new recruits.

WILL NOT LEAVE

Alexander Isak

Isak has been linked with a big-money move to Arsenal, but the Swedish international has spoken about his happiness on Tyneside in recent times.

Bruno Guimaraes

The early few weeks of the summer saw Guimaraes heavily-linked with a move away from the club with a release clause available to be triggered at any moment. That has now expired, however and the Brazilian, having been named team captain, is a big influence in the team and is in very good form.

Lewis Hall

This time last year, Hall’s future at the club was up in the air. However, a series of stunning recent displays mean he has now solidified himself as the club’s starting left-back.

Tonali has been linked with a surprise move back to Italy, but some brilliant recent performances mean he is now one of the club’s key players.