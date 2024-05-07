Eight-goal Newcastle United winger has loan extended ahead of summer move
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ryan Fraser is looking to help Southampton secure an immediate return to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.
Fraser joined Southampton last summer on a season-long loan deal after falling out of favour at Newcastle United. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe claimed that the winger didn’t have a future at the club after a falling out behind the scenes last season.
The 30-year-old has scored eight goals in 41 games for Southampton in all competitions this season. Southampton ended the regular Championship season with a 2-1 win at Leeds United over the weekend, securing a fourth-place finish and a spot in the play-offs.
While the likes of Jeff Hendrick, Harrison Ashby, Isaac Hayden and Jamal Lewis have seen their loans from Newcastle to Championship sides end this week, the terms of Fraser’s loan allow him to compete in the play-offs for Southampton.
The Saints face West Bromwich Albion over two legs on May 12 and May 17. The Championship play-off final will take place at Wembley Stadium on May 26.
Once the play-offs are concluded, Fraser’s loan spell will end as he looks to secure a new club this summer. The Scottish winger still has 12 months remaining on his contract at Newcastle but has publicly expressed his desire to sign for Southampton on a permanent basis.
Speaking to the Southampton club website, Fraser said: “I’ve got two objectives. The big one is to get promoted, and the second one is to sign here for as long as I can.”
Southampton are likely to push to sign Fraser permanently should they be successful in the play-offs.