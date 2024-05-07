Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace has left the Red Devils two places and two points, effectively three because of goal difference, below Newcastle United in the Premier League table. Erik ten Hag’s side were blown away by Oliver Glasner’s men as they slipped to their 13th league defeat of the season.

Injuries meant the Dutchman was forced to name Jonny Evans and Casemiro at centre-back with the Brazilian enduring a particularly difficult night in the capital. The former Real Madrid man was beaten easily by Michael Olise for his first of the evening and was slammed post-match for his performance at Selhurst Park.

Jamie Carragher, who was a pundit for the game on Monday night football, believes that Casemiro has just ‘three games left at the top level’ - with one of those set to be against Newcastle United. The former Liverpool defender said: "I think Casemiro should know himself as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level - the next two league games and the FA Cup final. He should be thinking, 'I need to go to MLS or Saudi (Arabia)'. I'm deadly serious.

“He's been an absolute great and I am nowhere near what that man has achieved, but I always remember something when I retired myself, leave football before football leaves you. The football has left him, at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.

“The level of that player, he should not be putting himself through this, he is too good of a player to be putting in a performance like that and being laughed at by Crystal Palace. He's not playing Man City or Real Madrid, a man of that level should not be going through what he is going through now and he needs to call it a day."

The Magpies head to Old Trafford on Wednesday 15 May for a game that could prove vital in the race for European qualification. A win for Eddie Howe’s side against Brighton on Saturday afternoon, coupled with an Arsenal win over Manchester United on Sunday, could see Newcastle head to Old Trafford needing just a point to guarantee finishing ahead of Manchester United for the first time in Premier League history and put them within touching distance of securing the return of European football to St James’ Park next season.

Joe Willock's strike earned Newcastle United a 3-0 win in the Carabao Cup against Man Utd back in November.

However, Newcastle have a terrible Premier League record at Old Trafford having won just one game there since the competition’s inception. That game over a decade ago when Alan Pardew’s side triumphed courtesy of a Yohan Cabaye strike.