Michael Olise starred during Crystal Palace’s win over Manchester United on Monday night, scoring twice as the Eagles demolished the Red Devils. Whilst the win didn’t see Palace move up the table, it was a result that could have huge ramifications in the race for European qualification.

Newcastle United now sit two points above Erik ten Hag’s side and know that seven points from their remaining three games should be enough to guarantee a 6th place finish - provided Chelsea are unable to overcome an inferior goal difference of eleven. Securing European football again would be a brilliant achievement for Eddie Howe’s side - and recent reports have suggested that Olise could be someone that benefits from that.

The Palace man has been linked with a move to St James’ Park with the Daily Mail reporting that Newcastle United are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 22-year-old ahead of a potential move to the north east. Olise, who has struggled with injuries this season, has nine goals and four assists in just 17 appearances for Palace and will reportedly cost £60m this summer due to a release clause in his contract.