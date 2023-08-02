Anderson has impressed so far in pre-season for Newcastle, scoring twice last time out against Brighton & Hove Albion to take his tally to four goals in four friendly matches in July. The 20-year-old also found the net against Gateshead and Aston Villa while also providing assists against The Heed, Villa and Rangers.

The academy graduate’s form since returning ahead of the 2023-24 season has put him in contention for an opening day start against Aston Villa at St James’ Park on August 12 (5:30pm kick-off). Before that, The Magpies have a St James’ Park double header against Fiorentian and Villarreal in the Sela Cup on August 5 and August 6 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson made 27 appearances for United in all competitions last season but was limited to just six starts. Despite grabbing his first Premier League assist at Chelsea on the final day of last season he is still eyeing his first competitive goal for Newcastle after being cruelly denied by VAR at Nottingham Forest.

And defender Dan Burn has been impressed with Anderson’s form upon his return.

“He’s a player who has come back in great condition,” Burn told The Gazette. “He’s a very big player for us who can play a big role for us this season so I’m glad to see him doing well.”

Head coach Eddie Howe has also praised Anderson’s fitness ahead of the new season as he ponders his team for the opening day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He came back for our fitness testing as the fittest player – and by some distance,” Howe said following the youngster’s brace against Brighton.

“He was very committed to his personal programme and looks stronger, leaner and quicker.

“He is in my thoughts for Villa. The team is never set. Someone asked me the other day if I’d picked my team already, but no way.