Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anderson has been deployed in a number of positions for Newcastle both starting and coming off the bench but has recently established a place for himself in the starting line-up. The 20-year-old has started The Magpies’ last two Premier League matches on the left of the midfield three in a ‘number eight’ role and has impressed with Howe’s side picking up back to back league wins against Brentford and Sheffield United.

But with Joelinton out injured, Harvey Barnes facing ‘months’ on the sidelines following a fresh blow and Anthony Gordon just one booking away from suspension, Howe may be forced to consider Anderson in his ‘natural’ left-wing position.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he’s a versatile player, I don’t think there’s necessarily one position,” Howe told The Gazette. “He’s played as a number eight for us recently and he’s done very well in that position.

“It’s probably taken him a bit of time to fully understand that role. Naturally he played wide left for a long time and we’ve moved him slightly inside and I think it really suits his game.”

Anderson played the full 90-minutes for Newcastle against Sheffield United on Sunday, grabbing an assist in the 8-0 win. But that first senior goal continues to elude him after having a header cruelled chalked off by VAR at Nottingham Forest last season.

“I have to say I thought he was excellent on Sunday,” Howe added. “Although he didn’t score which he’ll be frustrated with, I thought he was behind a lot of our good football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s very competitive off the ball, very good defensively but he’s got a real creative eye and can see a pass.

“A very good body-swerve and ability to beat players one v one so I’m really pleased with his progress and how he’s adapting to life in the team.”

After scoring four goals in pre-season for Newcastle, Anderson has now made 37 competitive first-team appearances without scoring.