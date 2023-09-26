‘Excellent’ Newcastle United star ‘frustrated’ by one thing as fresh injury blow forces re-think
Eddie Howe believes Elliot Anderson ‘really suits’ his new role in the Newcastle United side.
Anderson has been deployed in a number of positions for Newcastle both starting and coming off the bench but has recently established a place for himself in the starting line-up. The 20-year-old has started The Magpies’ last two Premier League matches on the left of the midfield three in a ‘number eight’ role and has impressed with Howe’s side picking up back to back league wins against Brentford and Sheffield United.
But with Joelinton out injured, Harvey Barnes facing ‘months’ on the sidelines following a fresh blow and Anthony Gordon just one booking away from suspension, Howe may be forced to consider Anderson in his ‘natural’ left-wing position.
“I think he’s a versatile player, I don’t think there’s necessarily one position,” Howe told The Gazette. “He’s played as a number eight for us recently and he’s done very well in that position.
“It’s probably taken him a bit of time to fully understand that role. Naturally he played wide left for a long time and we’ve moved him slightly inside and I think it really suits his game.”
Anderson played the full 90-minutes for Newcastle against Sheffield United on Sunday, grabbing an assist in the 8-0 win. But that first senior goal continues to elude him after having a header cruelled chalked off by VAR at Nottingham Forest last season.
“I have to say I thought he was excellent on Sunday,” Howe added. “Although he didn’t score which he’ll be frustrated with, I thought he was behind a lot of our good football.
“He’s very competitive off the ball, very good defensively but he’s got a real creative eye and can see a pass.
“A very good body-swerve and ability to beat players one v one so I’m really pleased with his progress and how he’s adapting to life in the team.”
After scoring four goals in pre-season for Newcastle, Anderson has now made 37 competitive first-team appearances without scoring.
The youngster could be handed another start in the Carabao Cup third round against Manchester City on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off). Though Howe is likely to rotate his side as they prepare for their fourth match in the space of 11 days.