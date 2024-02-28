Newcastle United star makes 'very tough' injury admission after being ruled out for four months
Elliot Anderson's four-month spell on the sidelines came to an end as he came off the bench for Newcastle United at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.
Anderson had not featured for The Magpies since a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in October due to a stress fracture in his back. After a long period of rehabilitation, the 21-year-old was deemed fit enough to be named on the bench for Newcastle's FA Cup fifth-round trip to Ewood Park.
With the match at 1-1 and heading to penalties, Anderson was introduced for the final few moments of extra-time. Despite not registering a touch before the shootout, Anderson's first competitive touch of the ball in four months proved vital as he converted his penalty to help Newcastle to a 4-3 shootout win.
After the match, Anderson took to social media to post an image of his penalty along with the caption: "It’s been a very tough period on the sidelines away from the team, last night is exactly what I missed! So happy to have the shirt back on @NUFC."
It was Anderson's 13th appearance of the season for The Magpies as he looks to remain fit and push for a place back in the starting line-up heading into the final months of the season. The 21-year-old looked set for a run of games in the side prior to his injury with the likes of Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali ruled out.
Instead, 17-year-old Lewis Miley stepped into the side and has become a regular starter this season.