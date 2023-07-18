Anderson grabbed a goal and an assist in Newcastle’s 3-2 pre-season opener win at Gateshead on Saturday. The 20-year-old made 27 appearances for The Magpies last season but was limited to just six starts in all competitions.

And he is hoping to get more first-team opportunities next season with Champions League football on the horizon. Anderson previously enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bristol Rovers in League Two and has been linked with loans to a host of Championship clubs.

But the youngster, who admits his preferred position is on the left wing or the left side of a midfield three, is planning to provide added competition in two key areas for The Magpies.

“As far as I know, I think I’m [staying] here,” Anderson said when asked about a potential loan exit this summer. “Hopefully, it’s just getting started for me. This season is more important than last season, and I really want to kick on and be part of the future here.

“Being around the team and getting appearances here and there boosts your confidence and makes you feel a bit more at home. I feel really part of it now, and hopefully we’ll see that this season.”

While Anderson started pre-season with a goal and found the net regularly during his time at Bristol Rovers, he is yet to score a competitive goal for The Magpies having been cruelly denied his first by VAR against Nottingham Forest last season.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the coaches and I think I need to bring goals to the team really,” Anderson told The Gazette.

“If you want to get in the team, you need to be scoring. That’s my ultimate aim, to put some chances away and hopefully we’ll get there.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking to myself, I need to score more goals to help me get in the team. I was a bit disappointed I didn’t get more [at Gateshead], but I’ll take the one and hopefully get more in the games to come.”