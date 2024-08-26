Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Shearer has delivered a brutally honest verdict on Newcastle United’s transfer window and what the club need to do before deadline day on Friday.

The Magpies have added to their squad this summer, but the departures of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, ones necessary because of PSR, means it can be argued that their current squad is weaker than the one they entered the summer window with. Their signings this summer will provide depth to Eddie Howe’s squad, but the first-team has not been strengthened with Lloyd Kelly the only one to see any action in their first two Premier League games.

Despite having Champions League prize money as well as a new Adidas sponsorship that have boosted their coffers, the Magpies are yet to spend heavily in the market and now face just a number of days to strengthen before the window slams shut. Interest in Marc Guehi has yet to result in an agreement with Crystal Palace over a potential move whilst a right-winger is also one of their priorities this summer.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Shearer believes that this coming week is an important time for two Newcastle United chiefs and that failing to strengthen Howe’s squad before the window closes would be a ‘really poor’ end to the window.

Shearer said: “Darren Eales and Paul Mitchell, the sporting director and chief executive, need to do something this week. They cannot go into September without bringing a big signing to Newcastle.”

Asked by Gary Lineker who they need to sign, he then responded: “They need to bring Marc Guehi in. They need a statement signing.

“It would be really embarrassing, for those two in particular who are now running the football club, for them to go into September without bringing a big-hitter or big statement signing in, I think would look really, really poor on those two.”

Newcastle United have begun their season with a win and a draw and face a tricky trip to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. That match could mark Sandro Tonali’s return to action following his ten-month suspension.