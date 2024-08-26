Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former England international Fara Williams believed VAR’s decision to rule-out Bournemouth’s late winner was the incorrect call by the officials.

Dango Ouattara thought he had sealed all three points for the hosts with a very late header. However, after the celebrations, on what was Bournemouth’s 125th anniversary, referee David Coote confirmed that VAR were looking at a potential handball by the goalscorer and, after a minute or so of deliberation by the technology, the goal was chalked off.

Andoni Iraola received a yellow card for his protestations with many believing the Magpies were fortunate to leave the Vitality Stadium with a point. Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Williams questioned the VAR’s intervention, describing the outcome as a ‘really difficult’ one.

Williams said: “Where does the armpit start and end? That’s my question. For me it isn’t a handball, I think it’s only hit the shoulder.

“It’s really difficult to see so the fact they [VAR] can say it’s factual is really difficult. I think it’s harsh, it should be a goal and stand. The referee gave it on the pitch and I don’t think it should have been overturned.”

That point ensured that Newcastle United ended the weekend still unbeaten and in 6th place in the Premier League table. A clash in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest awaits them on Wednesday night before they return to St James’ Park to host Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur - the team that sit directly above them in the table.