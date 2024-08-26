‘Difficult’ - Controversial Bournemouth v Newcastle United decision slammed by ex-Lioness
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dango Ouattara thought he had sealed all three points for the hosts with a very late header. However, after the celebrations, on what was Bournemouth’s 125th anniversary, referee David Coote confirmed that VAR were looking at a potential handball by the goalscorer and, after a minute or so of deliberation by the technology, the goal was chalked off.
Andoni Iraola received a yellow card for his protestations with many believing the Magpies were fortunate to leave the Vitality Stadium with a point. Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Williams questioned the VAR’s intervention, describing the outcome as a ‘really difficult’ one.
Williams said: “Where does the armpit start and end? That’s my question. For me it isn’t a handball, I think it’s only hit the shoulder.
“It’s really difficult to see so the fact they [VAR] can say it’s factual is really difficult. I think it’s harsh, it should be a goal and stand. The referee gave it on the pitch and I don’t think it should have been overturned.”
That point ensured that Newcastle United ended the weekend still unbeaten and in 6th place in the Premier League table. A clash in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest awaits them on Wednesday night before they return to St James’ Park to host Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur - the team that sit directly above them in the table.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.