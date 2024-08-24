Eddie Howe’s ‘last second’ Newcastle United transfer vow amid Marc Guehi frustrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has vowed that Newcastle United will work until the ‘last seconds’ of the transfer window in order to improve their squad.

With just days left of the summer transfer window, Newcastle United face a race against the clock to strengthen their squad before the deadline passes. Will Osula, Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy have joined the club this summer, but the departures of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh mean more is needed to improve Howe’s first-team options.

Marc Guehi has been identified as someone that could strengthen them this summer, with the England international emerging as their number one target. However, Newcastle and Crystal Palace remain apart in their valuations and now have less than a week to secure a deal for the 24-year-old.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It has been a frustrating summer for the Magpies who had to solve PSR issues before the end of June and Howe has admitted that the club would have ideally already sorted the bulk of their summer business: “If you asked any manager sat in my seat, the aim would always be to improve your squad every window,” Newcastle United’s head coach said. “Whether there's one difference maker or two or three really good players that take your team on, you would always want that.

“We would want them as early as possible so you can mould them to your principles and style of play, but you have to deal with the market that's in front of you. You can't do anything other than trying to get the best out of the group of players that you have and that's what we're trying to do.

“We are still active in the market. We're trying to improve the squad and we've still got a bit of time.”

Although time is pressing to get players signed, there remains hope that Newcastle can get one or two new faces through the door before the deadline. Reports from Sky Sports earlier this week hinted that an agreement for Guehi is getting closer and Howe, whilst cautious, is hopeful of getting someone in before 11pm on Friday.

“There's no guarantee.” Howe said when asked if a transfer was possible before Friday. “We will try. We will try until the last seconds to come out of the window with a better squad.”