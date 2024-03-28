Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emil Krafth believes he still has plenty to offer at Newcastle United despite being approached by another club during the January transfer window.

Krafth was subject to transfer interest from Swedish champions Malmo in January as he entered the final six months of his contract at Newcastle. But The Magpies have since triggered a one-year extension to keep the right-back until the summer of 2025.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his international break with Sweden, Krafth was asked about the interest from Malmo in January.

“Yes, [Malmo] checked with my agent," he revealed. "I don’t think it was more than that. They were a bit optimistic.

"I feel that I have a few years left abroad before that question should be addressed. But I feel that I’m not done abroad."

Krafth played a key role in helping Newcastle stay up in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season and was rewarded with a new two-year deal in the summer. But just a month into the 2022-23 season, Krafth suffered an ACL injury that would ultimately rule him out of action for over a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Krafth made his return from injury earlier this season in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Manchester United back in November, playing the full 90 minutes. He has since featured seven times in the Premier League for The Magpies this season but is yet to start a match.

But after a meeting with head coach Eddie Howe, Krafth was keen to commit to the club for another season.

Newcastle United right-back Emil Krafth. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Speaking to Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, Krafth said: "Before the meeting, I didn’t really know where the club and the coach stood but afterwards it felt obvious. It was a huge relief to hear that he and the club wanted to keep me.

"It is clear there were some thoughts in other directions, but after the meeting I had with him, it was the nail in the coffin. It became much easier to sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[Eddie Howe] was really on me, he pushed it the most. We had a nice conversation where he said that I wasn’t going anywhere, that he trusted me very much and that I never disappointed him.

"Then he has respected my injury and therefore I may not have played as much as I wanted, but he was very clear that he wanted to keep me and that I was absolutely not going anywhere. He said that I have a long future at the club."

Krafth has shown versatility to play at both right-back and centre-back for Newcastle. But he faces stiff competition in his more natural full-back position with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento ahead of him in the pecking order.

But with both players currently recovering from injuries, Krafth could be called-upon once again by Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a top club, of course there should be competition," the defender continued. "I like that, it makes me better when I can compete with good players.