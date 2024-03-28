Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jeff Hendrick has been recalled to the Sheffield Wednesday squad for the final eight games of the Championship season.

The 32-year-old has made just five league starts following his loan move from Newcastle United and was left out of Wednesday's 25-man squad following the January transfer window. The Championship club were unsuccessful in their attempt to terminate the midfielder's loan in January.

The midfielder is set for a summer transfer with his contract at Newcastle set to expire in the summer. Before that, he will be hoping to get some minutes under his belt after being reinstated into Wednesday's squad.

An FA Cup cameo aside, Hendrick hasn't played competitive football in almost four months but could now feature in Sheffield Wednesday's battle to avoid relegation.

The Owls currently sit second bottom of the Championship, one point from safety and with a significantly inferior goal difference compared to the sides directly above them.

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl confirmed Hendrick has been added back to his side's squad list ahead of the registration deadline at 5pm on March 28. The South Yorkshire outfit host Swansea City at Hillsborough on Good Friday with Rohl hinting at Hendrick's potential involvement.

"Lee Gregory and Jeff Hendrick are back on the list," Rohl revealed in his pre-match press conference. "Callum Paterson is still injured and I have one free space so everyone who can play and train is now on the list.

"For them it was hard in the last weeks. They trained maybe without a goal because there was not the chance to come into the squad. Now they have the opportunity to come back into the squad.

"I look at my number six position and it could be that some guy is back in the squad tomorrow. This is what it is, we're doing well and I have spoken to them a few times about the situation. From the mental side it has not been easy, but they have done well and they deserve it.

"They can help us to achieve our goals."