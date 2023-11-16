Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth has discussed his future at the club with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old joined Newcastle for £5million in 2019 from Amiens and has gone on to make 65 appearances for the club, scoring once. After impressing in the second half of the 2021-22 season under head coach Eddie Howe, Krafth was dealt a major blow as he suffered an ACL injury at Tranmere Rovers in August 2022 that would keep him out of action for over a year.

The Swede made his long-awaited return from injury in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Manchester United earlier this month, he was also a late substitute in Newcastle's 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League.

Newcastle United midfield pair Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock with Emil Krafth (right). (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

On the back of his clean sheet at Old Trafford, Krafth was recalled to the Sweden national team for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Estonia.

Krafth agreed a one-year contract extension at Newcastle last summer, keeping him at St James' Park until the summer of 2024.

But with the 29-year-old falling down the pecking order at right-back with the summer signing of Tino Livramento from Southampton, there is uncertainty over his future at the club.

When asked about his future at the club, Krafth told FootballSkanalen: “I haven’t reflected on it that much, as my focus has been on coming back and playing football. Then you have to take it as it comes.

“It is clear that you talk a little, but not especially. It’s not something I focus on. I just want to come back and play football.

"What happens, happens and then you have to take it. We are enjoying ourselves very much in Newcastle.

“I haven’t thought about it yet. It depends a bit on what the club wants and signals, but they haven’t signalled anything so far. We’ll see.

"My family and I enjoy Newcastle very well, so we can imagine staying. We would love to stay.”