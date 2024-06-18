Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Napoli have posted a strong response to comments from Mamuka Jugeli surrounding the future of winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian has been linked with a big money move away from the Serie A club this summer after impressing during his two years in Naples with Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United all linked with a move for him.

Kvaratskhelia has registered 23 goals and 21 assists over the last two years and helped Napoli win the Scudetto during the 2022/23 season. However, last year saw Napoli finish mid-table and miss out on European football altogether, leading Jugeli to reveal that his client would want to leave the club this summer.

He said: "We want to leave Napoli, but now we're all waiting for the Euro 2024. With [new manager Antonio] Conte, Napoli have big plans.

“I'm sure they will qualify to the Champions League again next season and fight for the Scudetto. But that doesn't mean that Kvaratskhelia wants to stay there.

"I haven't spoken with Khvicha about this issue, the most important thing for him is the national team. Our goal is [to join a] team that plays in the Champions League. The worst thing is that if he stays here, Khvicha will lose one year because of that. We are worried."

Jugeli’s words were supported by Kvaratskhelia’s father who reiterated his belief that the winger would want to leave Napoli this summer. Napoli, though, released a statement of their own, insisting that Kvaratskhelia would remain at the club:

That read: “In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Calcio Napoli reiterate that the player has a contract for another three years with the club.

“Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It’s not agents or fathers who decide on the future of a player under contract with Napoli, but the Calcio Napoli club!!! End of story.”