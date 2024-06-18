Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Dubravka has described playing alongside Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle United as a ‘privilege’.

Both Dubravka and Guimaraes have international commitments this summer, with Dubravka helping Slovakia to a memorable win over Belgium in their Euro 2024 opener, whilst Guimaraes is away at the Copa America with Brazil. Slovakia’s win over Belgium came courtesy of an early strike by Ivan Schranz with the Newcastle United goalkeeper making a string of impressive saves to preserve his clean sheet.

That win puts Slovakia within touching distance of qualifying for the knockout rounds and Dubravka believes his team could shock a few people in Germany: "We showed that you have to match us. I know that so many people made us the outsiders of the group. Yeah, probably, if you look at the rankings we are there.

"But if we play like this, we can beat any team. I said many times that the team and the team spirit will always beat the individuals."

The 35-year-old was also asked about the Copa America which is due to begin on Friday when reigning champions Argentina face Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta. Guimaraes and Brazil get their tournament underway on Tuesday 25 June when they face Costa Rica at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

And Dubravka is tipping Brazil for success this summer, describing playing alongside Guimaraes at club level as a ‘privilege’: “The Copa America is a huge competition.” Dubravka said.

“Obviously, I have the privilege of playing with Bruno and Joelinton [who is not in the squad]. I wish all of them just the best. Bruno is such a nice guy, he's a funny guy, he's my boy. All the best, man.

“Brazil is always one of the favourites. They have such good quality players and the Copa America is such a special tournament for them, so I think they can show their quality.”