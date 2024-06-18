Newcastle United winger ‘eyed’ by Champions League giants after shock manager move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh this summer.

Minteh enjoyed a very successful loan spell at Feyenoord last season as he scored 11 goals in all competitions, made his debut in the Champions League as well as playing a key role in helping his club lift the KNVB Cup. The Gambian youngster has seen his stock rise greatly following his £8m move to Newcastle United last summer - but is yet to kick a ball for the Magpies after moving straight to the Netherlands on loan.

And despite impressing whilst in the Eredivisie, reports have recently suggested that the Magpies may sell Minteh before he gets the chance to feature for Newcastle. Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, had been linked with a move for the teenager, although they are not expected to make a move for him this summer.

Newcastle will demand bids in excess of £40m if they are to sell Minteh this summer, with the market for clubs who could afford a move for him very small. However, Borussia Dortmund have emerged as potential suitors and Sky Germany report that they have listed Minteh as a potential transfer target.