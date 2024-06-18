Newcastle United winger ‘eyed’ by Champions League giants after shock manager move
Minteh enjoyed a very successful loan spell at Feyenoord last season as he scored 11 goals in all competitions, made his debut in the Champions League as well as playing a key role in helping his club lift the KNVB Cup. The Gambian youngster has seen his stock rise greatly following his £8m move to Newcastle United last summer - but is yet to kick a ball for the Magpies after moving straight to the Netherlands on loan.
And despite impressing whilst in the Eredivisie, reports have recently suggested that the Magpies may sell Minteh before he gets the chance to feature for Newcastle. Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, had been linked with a move for the teenager, although they are not expected to make a move for him this summer.
Newcastle will demand bids in excess of £40m if they are to sell Minteh this summer, with the market for clubs who could afford a move for him very small. However, Borussia Dortmund have emerged as potential suitors and Sky Germany report that they have listed Minteh as a potential transfer target.
Dortmund, who finished as Champions League runners-up, saw manager Edin Terzic leave his post earlier this month, whilst defender Mats Hummels will also leave the club this summer having made over 500 appearances for the club during multiple spells at Signal Iduna Park. Former Liverpool midfielder Nuri Sahin has replaced Terzic as manager and Minteh is reportedly someone of interest.
