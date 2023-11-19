There will be one familiar face missing from the England side that will face North Macedonia on Monday.

Gareth Southgate faces a number of major decisions as England bring down the curtain on what has been a successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a visit to North Macedonia on Monday.

The Three Lions are already guaranteed to top Group C following Friday night's underwhelming win against Malta as an own goal and a Harry Kane strike helped Southgate's men to a 2-0 victory at Wembley.

There are several players pushing for a place in the starting eleven for Monday night's game at the Tose Proeski Arena - but one player that will not feature is Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier after it was announced he had left the squad on Sunday.

The Magpies confirmed the news with a statement released on the official club website. It read: Newcastle United can confirm that Kieran Trippier has returned home from the England squad due to a personal matter. Kieran played 90 minutes as the Three Lions defeated Malta 2-0 in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley on Friday but will miss Monday's trip to North Macedonia."

With all eyes now on Monday's clash, we look at the side Southgate is expected to pick as his side take the next step in their preparations for next summer's finals in Germany.

GK: Jordan Pickford A firm favourite of Southgate and seems sure to remain that way right through to the Euro 2024 Finals

RB: Kyle Walker Seems likely to be the main beneficiary of Trippier's withdrawal from the squad by returning to take his place at right-back.

CB: Marc Guehi The Crystal Palace defender could retain his place as he continues to impress in the Premier League and for England.