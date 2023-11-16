News you can trust since 1849
England 'leaked' starting XI vs Malta as call made on Newcastle United star and Man Utd duo

England meet Malta at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Friday night with plenty of selection headaches for manager Gareth Southgate.

By Toby Bryant
Published 16th Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 18:10 GMT

A meeting with Malta is of little consequence for England on Friday night with the nation already qualified for next year's Euro 2024 tournament, but the clash does give Gareth Southgate the chance to play with his starting line-up.

Part of that experimentation will be enforced with recent injuries to key men in James Maddison and Jude Bellingham, which gives Chelsea star Cole Palmer the chance of a senior debut. However, the Malta meeting is still a competitive fixture and not a friendly, which will likely see Southgate call on some of his Three Lions heavy hitters including a Newcastle United star.

Here is a 'leaked' England starting XI based on various online reports.

Gareth Southgate could afford Sam Johnstone a starting berth with England already qualified but Jordan Pickford remains the go-to for competitive matches.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Gareth Southgate could afford Sam Johnstone a starting berth with England already qualified but Jordan Pickford remains the go-to for competitive matches. Photo: Getty Images

Suggestions that the Manchester City full-back is set for his senior England debut vs Malta.

2. RB - Rico Lewis

Suggestions that the Manchester City full-back is set for his senior England debut vs Malta. Photo: Getty Images

Gareth Southgate may get another look at Marc Guehi as the Crystal Palace man climbs the England ranks.

3. CB - Marc Guehi

Gareth Southgate may get another look at Marc Guehi as the Crystal Palace man climbs the England ranks.

Some believe Fikayo Tomori will partner Guehi at the back but Southgate faith in Harry Maguire seems most likely.

4. CB - Harry Maguire

Some believe Fikayo Tomori will partner Guehi at the back but Southgate faith in Harry Maguire seems most likely. Photo: Getty Images

