A meeting with Malta is of little consequence for England on Friday night with the nation already qualified for next year's Euro 2024 tournament, but the clash does give Gareth Southgate the chance to play with his starting line-up.

Part of that experimentation will be enforced with recent injuries to key men in James Maddison and Jude Bellingham, which gives Chelsea star Cole Palmer the chance of a senior debut. However, the Malta meeting is still a competitive fixture and not a friendly, which will likely see Southgate call on some of his Three Lions heavy hitters including a Newcastle United star.