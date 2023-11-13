England squad: Gareth Southgate has named the two players that will replace James Maddison and Callum Wilson in his England squad.

Both James Maddison and Callum Wilson have withdrawn from Gareth Southgate’s latest injury squad through injury. Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during the defeat to Borussia Dortmund whilst Maddison has suffered an ankle injury.

Wilson is expected to be out for a ‘number of weeks’, but the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is likely to be missing until the new year. With Wilson and Maddison out of the squad, Gareth Southgate had to call-up two more players for games against Malta and North Macedonia - and the Three Lions boss has chosen Manchester City’s Rico Lewis and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

This means that, once again, Anthony Gordon has been overlooked by Southgate for international selection despite being namechecked by Southgate last week. Speaking about his options on the wing before Maddison and Wilson’s injuries, Southgate said: "That is an area of the pitch where we have probably got as much competition for places as anywhere. You look at Jarrod Bowen has got seven goals this season already.

“Anthony Gordon is playing very well at Newcastle. Cole Palmer is starting to play well. It's just a changing landscape there."

Gordon has scored four Premier League goals this season with just Ollie Watkins, Eddie Nketiah, Dominic Solanke, Wilson and Jarrod Bowen being the only other Englishmen to have scored more than the former Everton man so far this campaign. Gordon’s omission, however, does mean he now has two weeks to rest and recuperate ahead of another hectic fixture period, one that begins at home to Chelsea on Saturday, November 25.