Newcastle United suffered a very disappointing defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday - one that was followed by a heated encounter in the stands.

Garth Crooks has slammed the reaction of some Newcastle United supporters following Saturday’s defeat to Bournemouth. Kieran Trippier was confronted by angry supporters after the match with the England international forced to defend his teammates on a disappointing night on the south coast.

Newcastle were without a host of key players for their trip to the Vitality Stadium with a hectic fixture schedule punishing a growing injury crisis at the club. The scenes of Trippier interacting with the supporters have flooded social media since Saturday evening and writing in his Team of the Week column for BBC Sport, Crooks revealed that he was ‘amazed’ to see those scenes on the south coast.

Crooks said: ‘I was amazed to see some Newcastle fans complaining to Kieran Trippier after the game about their defeat. Have they lost their minds? Not only are their team suffering from a long list of injuries, they have encountered three brutal matches in seven days.

‘You'd expect your own fans, better than anyone, to understand their team's situation. What jaw-dropping audacity that any Newcastle supporter would question the effort of this current team. Perhaps they should bring Mike Ashley back. Remember those days?’