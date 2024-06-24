It’s crunch time for Gareth Southgate and England as they face Slovenia in their final group stage game at Euro 2024 on Tuesday night.
Realistically, the Three Lions only need a point to secure progress into the knockout rounds but there will be a desire to produce a more positive performance and claim all three points to ensure they head into the round of 16 as group winners. There has been a lot of criticism over England’s performances in their win over Serbia and Thursday’s draw with Denmark - and captain Harry Kane has fired back at critics suggesting there should be more support shown towards the Three Lions squad.
No matter what your view is on England’s displays so far, it seems clear Southgate has some major calls to make over several players including Newcastle United duo Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon. But who could be handed the responsibility of trying to help England into the knockout rounds with an improved display?
