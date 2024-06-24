Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar and Switzerland progressed to the last-16 of Euro 2024 with a 1-1 draw against hosts Germany.

Schar played the full match after suffering a broken nose in the draw with Scotland last week. Switzerland took the lead against Germany on Sunday evening with a near post volley from Dan Ndoye.

They were set to finish top of the group before Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug equalised in stoppage time to make it 1-1 and send the hosts through as group winners. Switzerland will now face the Group B runners-up while Germany will face the Group C runners-up, which could be England.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Italy currently sit second in Group B with Albania third and Croatia fourth. Switzerland will face Italy in the last-16 unless Italy lose to Croatia in their final group match.

If Croatia beat Italy and Albania fail to beat Spain, Croatia will face Switzerland in the last-16. But if Croatia beat Italy and Albania pull off a shock win against Spain then it will come down to goal difference between Croatia and Albania.

England currently sit top of Group C with Denmark in second.

Should Denmark beat Serbia and England draw with Slovenia in the final group matches, Gareth Southgate’s side will face Germany in the last-16. England beat Germany 2-0 in the last-16 at Euro 2020 with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Euro 2024 is Schar’s sixth major tournament with Switzerland and they have progressed out of the group on each occasion. However, only in Euro 2020 - with a penalty shoot-out win over France - have the Swiss side ever progressed past the last-16 stage.

It will be a welcome delayed return to Newcastle for Schar with pre-season training set to start for the club’s non-international players at Darsley Park in early July. Switzerland’s last-16 match will take place on June 29 with a potential quarter-final on July 6.

Newcastle’s other representatives at Euro 2024 include Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon (England) as well as goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (Slovakia).

Slovakia have a chance of progressing as they currently sit third in Group E but all four teams are level on three points heading into the final round of fixtures.

England are virtually guaranteed progression to the last-16 with a game to spare as only a highly unlikely string of results would deny them qualification. Progression will be mathematically guaranteed as early as Monday evening if Albania fail to beat Spain.

Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron are also set for delayed returns for pre-season as they are currently at the Copa America with Brazil and Paraguay respectively. Both nations are in the same group and will play their first matches on Monday evening as Brazil face Costa Rica and Paraguay play Colombia.