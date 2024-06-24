Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been nursing a calf injury for England at Euro 2024.

The 33-year-old has played every minute of England’s opening two group stage matches despite starting just one out of Newcastle’s last 12 matches of the 2023-24 campaign due to a calf injury. He was called up to the England squad for Euro 2024 and has started at left-back for the 1-0 win over Serbia and 1-1 draw with Denmark.

But ahead of England’s final group match against Slovenia on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off), it has been reported that Trippier has been playing through the pain barrier with Gareth Southgate’s other left-back option, Luke Shaw, unavailable.

On Monday, both Trippier and Shaw were pictured in training for England ahead of the match in Cologne. England will need to at least equal Denmark’s result over Serbia in order to secure top spot in the group.

England’s place in the last-16 is already effectively confirmed and will become mathematically secure on Monday evening unless Albania beat Spain.

Shaw has been struggling with a hamstring injury prior to his call-up to England’s Euro 2024 squad and has not played a minute of competitive football since featuring for Manchester United back in February. He had also missed several days of training with the England squad since arriving in Germany, fuelling concerns that he may not play a part in the tournament.

According to The Telegraph, Southgate is planning on making changes for the Slovenia match having named an unchanged line-up in England’s opening two games. Shaw wasn’t fit to make the bench against Denmark but could return on Tuesday night with Trippier likely to have to play through pain once again.

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa has been tipped as a potential alternative to Trippier at left-back. Like Trippier, Konsa is naturally right-footed and usually plays as a right-sided centre-back or right-back.