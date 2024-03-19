Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon is with the England squad following his first senior call-up.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions' squad reported to St George's Park on Tuesday ahead of the international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Gordon was among the 25 players to arrive at England's training centre.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has also now been drafted into the squad for his first international call-up. And England's official X account posted an image of Gordon arriving at St George's Park along with the caption: "Checking in with the #ThreeLions for the first time: @anthonygordon!"

Gordon has been in impressive form for Newcastle United so far this season with 10 goals to his name. Despite suffering an injury scare in the days leading up to the England squad being announced, Gordon was able to recover and be named in Southgate's squad.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to keep his place in the side for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament. Ahead of the tournament, England will play a friendly match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 3 (7:45pm kick-off).

Before that, he will be hoping to make his England debut at Wembley Stadium with Brazil coming up on March 23 (7pm kick-off). Gordon's Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes will be part of the Brazil squad set to face The Three Lions.

Reflecting on his England call-up, Gordon told NUFC TV: "Words can't describe what it means to to be honest.