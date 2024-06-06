Official Anthony Gordon update as fresh pictures emerge of Newcastle United star at Spurs training ground
England have received a welcome injury boost with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon pictured back in training.
After missing Monday’s 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park, Gordon is now in contention to make the squad for Friday’s final Euro 2024 warm-up match against Iceland at Wembley Stadium (7:45pm kick-off).
Gordon will be hoping to make the final 26-man England squad for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany after being named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad.
So far, James Maddison, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah have been cut from the squad with four more set to follow before Friday’s 11pm squad deadline.
England’s official X account posted an image of Gordon stood alongside captain Harry Kane along with the message: “27 players are set to be involved in today's training session, with Lewis Dunk, @HarryMaguire93 and @LukeShaw23 following individual programmes.”
Lewis Dunk played in the win over Bosnia while Shaw and Maguire sat in the stands alongside Gordon as they recover from their respective injury issues.
Gordon was pictured training alongside the likes of Kieran Trippier, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on Thursday. Southgate has stated that he expects the winger to be involved in the Iceland match as he prepares to make some significant selection decisions regarding his squad.
After the selection deadline, England's 26-man squad will fly to Germany for their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday, June 16. The Three Lions also face Denmark and Slovenia in their group as they hope to go one better than their runners-up finish at Euro 2020.
