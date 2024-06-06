Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Sky Sports have claimed Newcastle are under pressure to sell ‘key assets’ before June 30.

Newcastle United are reportedly one of six Premier League clubs ‘under pressure’ to sell key players before June 30.

This comes as clubs look to adhere to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, which limit losses to £105million over a three-year period. The end of the current year for PSR calculations is June 30, meaning any clubs needing to reduce losses will have to sell assets in order to avoid punishment.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Both Everton and Nottingham Forest were deducted points in 2023-24 for breaching PSR. According to Sky Sports, Everton, Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa and newly promoted Leicester City are ‘under pressure of losing a key asset or two before the changeover into the new financial year’.

Sky Sports described the June 30 deadline as a ‘mini transfer deadline day’ for clubs. The transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on June 14 and Newcastle are already closing in on a free transfer of Lloyd Kelly.

As Kelly’s contract at Bournemouth expires on June 30, his wages will not impact Newcastle’s PSR calculations until next year. The same goes for Lewis Hall, who is set to join The Magpies on a permanent basis from Chelsea following his loan spell.

Newcastle’s top assets in Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have attracted plenty of transfer interest ahead of the summer window but The Gazette understands the club would not be looking to sell either player. But this could be taken out of the club’s hands due to Guimaraes’ £100million release clause in his contract that can only be triggered before the June 30 ‘deadline’.

Manchester City are understood to be considering triggering the clause before the deadline while PIF-owned Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have also been linked.