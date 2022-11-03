When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

The first ever winter World Cup will take place from November 20 until December 18 in Qatar. The Premier League season will break for the World Cup with no matches played between November 13 and December 26.

England’s first match of the tournament will be against Iran on November 21. Gareth Southgate’s side then play USA on November 25 and Wales on November 29 in the group stages.

Harry Maguire, Nick Pope and Harry Kane of England stand for the national anthem prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Last-16 matches will be played from December 3 to December 6 while quarter-final ties will be on December 9 and 10. The semi-finals will take place on December 13 and 14 with the final taking place on December 18 at the 80,000 capacity Lusail Stadium.

Which Newcastle United players could be selected to play for England at the World Cup?

England regulars Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope are expected to be part of England’s squad heading to Qatar later this month. Trippier is in contention to start while Pope is currently second-choice behind Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

The pair are set to be Newcastle’s first representatives for England at a major tournament since Michael Owen at the 2006 World Cup.

Kieran Trippier of England warms up prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

But they aren’t the only two in with a chance of a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad.

An impressive run of form from Callum Wilson has seen calls for him to be part of the squad gather momentum in recent weeks. Southgate was in attendance as the Newcastle No. 9 scored a brace and grabbed an assist against Aston Villa last time out in the Premier League.

Defender Dan Burn is in with an outside chance of a first ever call-up as he continues to impress at Newcastle. An injury to Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has also slightly boosted his hopes.

Matt Targett, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are also among the Newcastle players eligible to be called-up though none are thought to be on Southgate’s radar when it comes to a World Cup nod.

Callum Wilson of England celebrates after scoring during the International Friendly match between England and United States at Wembley Stadium on November 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The England boss has named a provisional squad of 55 ahead of the official announcement next week. Wilson, Trippier and Pope are understood to be on that lengthy list though there is no confirmation of Burn’s inclusion as of yet.

How many players can be named in the World Cup squad?

National teams were previously limited to 23 players to be named in the World Cup squad however the unorthodox nature of this year’s tournament has seen that number extended to 26 players.

While countries are able to name fewer than 26 players, Southgate will be expected to take the full allocation of players to Qatar.

When will England’s World Cup squad be announced?

The deadline for national teams to name their final 26-man squad is officially November 14. But England will not be announcing their final squad on this date.