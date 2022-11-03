England World Cup squad announcement: This is when Newcastle United stars find out Qatar fate
England’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be confirmed next week, and several Newcastle United players are waiting eagerly to see if they will be on the plane to Qatar.
When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?
The first ever winter World Cup will take place from November 20 until December 18 in Qatar. The Premier League season will break for the World Cup with no matches played between November 13 and December 26.
England’s first match of the tournament will be against Iran on November 21. Gareth Southgate’s side then play USA on November 25 and Wales on November 29 in the group stages.
Most Popular
Last-16 matches will be played from December 3 to December 6 while quarter-final ties will be on December 9 and 10. The semi-finals will take place on December 13 and 14 with the final taking place on December 18 at the 80,000 capacity Lusail Stadium.
Which Newcastle United players could be selected to play for England at the World Cup?
England regulars Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope are expected to be part of England’s squad heading to Qatar later this month. Trippier is in contention to start while Pope is currently second-choice behind Everton’s Jordan Pickford.
The pair are set to be Newcastle’s first representatives for England at a major tournament since Michael Owen at the 2006 World Cup.
But they aren’t the only two in with a chance of a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad.
An impressive run of form from Callum Wilson has seen calls for him to be part of the squad gather momentum in recent weeks. Southgate was in attendance as the Newcastle No. 9 scored a brace and grabbed an assist against Aston Villa last time out in the Premier League.
Defender Dan Burn is in with an outside chance of a first ever call-up as he continues to impress at Newcastle. An injury to Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has also slightly boosted his hopes.
Matt Targett, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are also among the Newcastle players eligible to be called-up though none are thought to be on Southgate’s radar when it comes to a World Cup nod.
The England boss has named a provisional squad of 55 ahead of the official announcement next week. Wilson, Trippier and Pope are understood to be on that lengthy list though there is no confirmation of Burn’s inclusion as of yet.
How many players can be named in the World Cup squad?
National teams were previously limited to 23 players to be named in the World Cup squad however the unorthodox nature of this year’s tournament has seen that number extended to 26 players.
While countries are able to name fewer than 26 players, Southgate will be expected to take the full allocation of players to Qatar.
When will England’s World Cup squad be announced?
The deadline for national teams to name their final 26-man squad is officially November 14. But England will not be announcing their final squad on this date.
Instead, the Three Lions squad will be confirmed a few days earlier on Thursday, November 10. This comes ahead of the Premier League’s final weekend of fixtures before the World Cup break.