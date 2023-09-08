England’s ‘leaked’ starting XI v Ukraine as big calls made on Newcastle stars and ex-Sunderland duo
Is this how England will line up when they face Ukraine in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday night?
Newcastle United duo Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson will hope to play their part in helping England take a step closer towards qualification for Euro 2024 this weekend. The Three Lions will face Ukraine at the Wroclaw Stadium in Poland as the qualification stage reaches the halfway point. England have been faultless so far by taking maximum points from their four games to take a six-point lead at the top of the Group C table.
Extending that record on Saturday evening would move Gareth Southgate’s side within touching distance of qualification and keep alive their bid to become the first senior England men’s team to win a major tournament since 1966. But will Trippier and Wilson be handed starts by Southgate as the former Middlesbrough manager contends with a number of selection issues ahead of the game?
Here is a ‘leaked’ England line-up based on various reports