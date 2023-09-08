Watch more videos on Shots!

The 16-year-old will join Newcastle’s academy as Dan Ashworth continues to help bolster the club’s youth set-up.

The Magpies signed defender Cathal Heffernan from AC Milan to join the club’s academy last month with Shahar now following.

The England Under-16 international posted a photograph of him holding up a Newcastle shirt at St James’ Park along with the caption: “Happy to officially sign for @nufc , excited for what’s to come.”

The teenager comes highly-rated by Wolves, where he has spent the last 10 years progressing through the club’s academy.

Ahead of his anticipated move to Tyneside, Shahar confirmed his departure from Wolves with a farewell message on Instagram.

“I want to thank all the staff and players at @wolves that have helped support my development over the last 10 years,” he wrote. “It’s been a great journey but now has come the time for me to move on , I want to wish the club all the best for the future ”

In response to Shahar’s post, his England youth team-mate Trevan Sanusi, another player targeted by Newcastle United, posted: “Linkup soon...”

Sanusi, also responded to Shahar’s post confirming his move to Newcastle with the comment: “Toon Army.”

Sanusi, 16, has been at Birmingham City and has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool as well as The Magpies.