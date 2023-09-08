‘Excited’ - Newcastle United transfer confirmed with Man Utd & Liverpool youth target set to follow
Right-back Leo Shahar has confirmed his move to Newcastle United after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The 16-year-old will join Newcastle’s academy as Dan Ashworth continues to help bolster the club’s youth set-up.
The Magpies signed defender Cathal Heffernan from AC Milan to join the club’s academy last month with Shahar now following.
The England Under-16 international posted a photograph of him holding up a Newcastle shirt at St James’ Park along with the caption: “Happy to officially sign for @nufc , excited for what’s to come.”
The teenager comes highly-rated by Wolves, where he has spent the last 10 years progressing through the club’s academy.
Ahead of his anticipated move to Tyneside, Shahar confirmed his departure from Wolves with a farewell message on Instagram.
“I want to thank all the staff and players at @wolves that have helped support my development over the last 10 years,” he wrote. “It’s been a great journey but now has come the time for me to move on , I want to wish the club all the best for the future ”
In response to Shahar’s post, his England youth team-mate Trevan Sanusi, another player targeted by Newcastle United, posted: “Linkup soon...”
Sanusi, also responded to Shahar’s post confirming his move to Newcastle with the comment: “Toon Army.”
Sanusi, 16, has been at Birmingham City and has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool as well as The Magpies.
The winger is expected to join Shahar at Newcastle very soon in another deal that won’t be officially announced by the club.