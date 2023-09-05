Newcastle United, Chelsea & Spurs players handed surprise England ‘call-ups’ as Callum Wilson sits out
England have been training at St George’s Park in preparation for their upcoming matches against Ukraine and Scotland.
Newcastle United have Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson representing England in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and friendly match against Scotland this month.
But The Magpies also have 18-year-old left-back Lewis Hall at St George’s Park following his call-up to the England Under-20s training camp this month. Hall joined Newcastle on loan from Chelsea last month with an obligation to buy for £28million at the end of the season.
And Hall was one of three Under-20s players called-up to train with the senior side on Tuesday. He was joined by fellow Chelsea loanee Bashir Humphreys, who is currently at Swansea City, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Alfie Devine, who is on loan at Port Vale.
The trio were drafted in to train with the squad in order to help with numbers as well as to gain experience alongside their senior Three Lions counterparts.
But one player who was not involved in the training session was United forward Wilson. The 31-year-old was pictured arriving at St George’s Park on Tuesday morning but trained indoors, away from the main group alongside Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill.
Wilson has scored twice in eight appearances for England and has found the net twice for Newcastle so far this season despite not starting a match.
Gareth Southgate’s side play Ukraine in Poland on Saturday, September 9 before facing Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday, September 12. England currently sit top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group with four wins from four.