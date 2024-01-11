Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier is set for a medical at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after a £3.44million fee was agreed.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the 29-year-old is currently in Munich for his medical with personal terms already agreed. Dier was into the final six-months of his contract at Spurs and has been limited to just four appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.

Spurs allowed Dier to leave after an agreement was reached to sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa this week. The England international will be reunited with his former Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena.

Newcastle United have been linked with both Dier and Dragusin over the past two transfer windows. Dragusin's agent Florin Manea claimed he had 'talked' about his player joining The Magpies before his switch to Spurs.

Reports from Spain that initially credited Bayern Munich's interest in Dier also named Newcastle as a potential destination for the versatile defender, who can also play in midfield. Newcastle are in need of cover in both areas after losing Sandro Tonali to a 10-month betting ban and having seen their centre-back options stretched in recent months due to Sven Botman's knee injury.