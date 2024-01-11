Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are hoping to tie Lewis Miley down to a new long-term deal at St James' Park, but Eddie Howe hasn't ruled out a future loan spell for the 17-year-old.

Miley signed his first professional contract at Newcastle in May which runs until 2026. As players below the age of 18 are not allowed to be offered deals longer than three years in length, Newcastle are set to return with a new contract for Miley once he turns 18 at the end of the season.

The teenager has made 15 appearances for Newcastle so far this season, scoring once and grabbing two assists. Following his assist in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in November, Newcastle midfield star Bruno Guimaraes said: "Lewis Miley is a star - he is massive. When I was 17, sorry to use the word but I was s--t.

"Lewis is really great and is a fantastic talent. It was an unbelievable performance from him. He gave an assist and played very, very well. I am very happy for him."

Miley's extended run in the first team has been brought about by injuries to the likes of Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock as well as the 10-month betting ban for Sandro Tonali. But the 17-year-old has made the most of the opportunity and has become an important member of Howe's side.

"Whenever you're in this situation and you have to deal with players missing, there are always opportunities for other players to step in and state their claims," Howe told The Gazette. "Lewis would be someone who has done that along with several other players.

"I think when everyone does return, the group will be stronger for it."

Lewis Miley has been a regular starter for Newcastle in recent months.

Newcastle opted against loaning Miley out in the summer despite some interest from Championship clubs, including Leicester City. The youngster had impressed during pre-season for The Magpies and Howe was keen to keep him in and around the first-team to help him develop - a decision that has proven effective this season.

Once the likes of Tonali, Anderson and Willock return, Miley could find himself further down the pecking order in Newcastle's competitive midfield.

But when asked if Miley's recent success in The Magpies' first team could bypass any need to send him out on loan in the future, Howe told The Gazette: "Who knows, it's very difficult to tell. I thought it wouldn't have been right to send Lewis on loan [at the start of the season], I don't think that was appropriate and he was also too close to playing here.

"Some players miss the loan system completely because they develop so quickly they come straight into the first team and stay there. The rest will be dictated by Lewis and how well he performs."