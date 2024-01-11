Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League have named who will referee the clash between Newcastle United and Manchester City on Saturday evening at St James’ Park. The Magpies have already defeated City in front of their own supporters this season when they knocked Pep Guardiola’s side out of the Carabao Cup back in September.

That match was refereed by Chris Kavanagh and the 38-year-old will once again be the man in the middle for a clash between the Magpies and the Citizens. Kavanagh, who has also taken charge of Newcastle’s defeats to Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest this campaign, will be assisted by Simon Bennett and Neil Davies at the weekend with Tim Robinson as fourth official. Peter Bankes will be on VAR duty whilst Simon Long will assist him at Stockley Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Kavanagh was recently involved in a controversial incident that saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent off during the FA Cup match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. After not showing the striker a red card, Kavanagh was told to review the tackle by VAR and eventually overturned his initial decision and he sent off the Toffees man.

Speaking after the game, Sean Dyche said: "I have no clue what that [monitor] is there for. Every fan must be going 'what is the point?' We all know the outcome, they are going to agree with everything they're being told.

"The chance of having something turned over is miniscule so why even bother? I'm a fan [of VAR] but we're all aware it needs tidying up. I thought it was getting tidied up but it seems to have stepped back a little bit. I remain a fan, but it is beginning to test my patience."

Everton subsequently appealed Calvert-Lewin’s red card with the FA overturning the call, meaning he is able to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

